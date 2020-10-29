CHESANING — When Sterling Tomac and Luke Peters began work on their agriscience project last fall, the goal was simply to make it to nationals.
The hard work paid off.
Tuesday, the two Chesaning eighth-graders took home first place in the Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems category, Division 2, at the National FFA Agriscience Fair for their project, “A Comparative Study of the Effects of Biodegradable versus Conventional Hydraulic Oil on Rye Grass.”
The first-place finish is the first in Chesaning history at the National FFA Agriscience Fair; in fact, Tomac and Peters are the first students from Chesaning to compete in the national contest, according to district officials.
“It’s exciting,” Sterling Tomac said. “It means a lot to us that we were able to do this in our first year and it just feels incredible that we won.”
Work on the first-place project began about a year ago, according to Tomac. He and Peters set to work studying the effects of both biodegradable and conventional hydraulic oil on rye grass. For both students, the subject matter had a personal connection.
“My dad works with a (specialized walking excavator called a) menzi muck, which is in streams and places where you need to use biodegradable hydraulic oil,” Tomac said. “(Luke’s) dad, he works with lots of farm equipment that uses hydraulic oil and he doesn’t use biodegradable hydraulic oil, he uses conventional.”
Through their research, Tomac and Peters found that both forms of hydraulic oil were harmful to rye grass, though the biodegradable form did significantly less damage.
The project, which included a research paper and a posterboard, earned Tomac and Peters an invite to the state level competition in March, where they took home first place in their division after presenting their findings before a panel of judges.
After that, the duo submitted their project for consideration at the national fair. They were given the go-ahead to compete in mid-September.
“In a normal year that would’ve meant they got to go to the national convention and present their poster and interview with the judges,” Chesaning FFA Advisor Liz Tomac, Sterling’s mother, said. “However, because of the coronavirus, they had to prepare a five-minute video answering and addressing some questions regarding their project.”
Using the high school’s film studio, Tomac and Peters worked quickly to put a submission video together, though the process didn’t come without a few hiccups.
“We had to do a couple takes because we kept getting things wrong or something wasn’t right with the camera,” Sterling Tomac said.
“Yeah, we are not videographers,” Liz Tomac added, laughing. “We only had about a week and a half to get the video done and submitted, so our turnaround time was pretty quick. We just kept it really simple and filmed it all in one take. We had two or three versions that were pretty good and the boys selected the one they liked the best and I submitted it.”
Earlier this month, Tomac and Peters were named finalists in the Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems category. On Tuesday, the duo learned they had secured first. The announcement came via Zoom, as this year’s National FFA Agriscience Fair was conducted virtually amid the pandemic.
For Liz Tomac, the moment was a huge step forward not only for her son, but for the Chesaning FFA program.
“It’s a really incredible accomplishment and I do hope that it continues to build momentum for our program,” she said. “I hope that this spreads awareness that FFA and agriscience is more than just cows and plows and tractors. I hope it brings awareness to the leadership component, the science behind agriculture. Agriculture is a very high tech industry and there are so many career opportunities and agriculture includes such a broad spectrum of things. I just don’t think people realize that.”
