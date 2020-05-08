New Lothrop CDL branch plans move to downtown

NEW LOTHROP — The Community District Library branch long housed inside New Lothrop Elementary School is getting a place of its own.
Though the plan is on hold during coronavirus restrictions, the CDL library is set to open as early as June inside a storefront in downtown New Lothrop, 9471 Genesee St., Suite 2.
“It’s the ideal location,” CDL Director Jami Cromley said. “The students will be safer and our patrons will have more access.”
Safety concerns about public foot traffic inside the school and the benefits of a stand-alone library — such as easier parking and the ability to open earlier in the day — drove the decision to move, Cromley said.
The move came up after New Lothrop school officials discussed possible building improvements earlier this school year. One idea was to build a public bathroom inside the elementary for library patrons, who were sharing facilities with students.
In addition, library patrons had to navigate around students to browse for books and use computers.
New Lothrop Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said such security concerns prompted school officials to consider whether it was a better idea to separate the public library from the school library altogether. Following a series of discussions with CDL officials, both sides agreed to the change.
“The district’s ultimate goal is the security and safety of students, and the CDL was looking for its own space, too, so it’s a win-win,” Berthiaume said.
The CDL also has branches in Shiawassee Township, Byron, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice and Perry. The Byron branch is situated inside Byron High School. The Shiawassee Township branch shares space inside the township hall. The remaining sites are stand-alone libraries.
After Hazelton Township officials agreed to pay the rent on the new space for the New Lothrop public library, crews began painting and performing other renovations. The CDL was eyeing May for the opening, but then work ceased in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In the meantime, staff from the school and CDL are separating the library’s books from the school’s. New Lothrop parents are running a book donation drive via Facebook to shore up any gaps in the school library.
The district will spend about $5,000 on software and other startup costs, Berthiaume said. The school library will be up and running by fall, he said.
Berthiaume and Cromley said they believe the move should please CDL patrons.
“(Patrons) will find it more accessible and usable during school hours, as they won’t have to navigate around classes during library time to use computers or browse for books,” school officials stated in a letter to the public about the change. “The public library will be able to open earlier in the day, a move that makes the library more user-friendly for seniors and patrons who need earlier open hours for their schedules.”
In addition, the stand-alone site will have new computers for public use. Library visitors will be able to park closer to the building, making it more accessible for people with disabilities, the letter said. They will also be able to enjoy proximity to downtown businesses.
Beyond safety benefits, the school library will be able to put the space formerly reserved for the public to a different use, such as quiet group activities. The circulation desk will move to a spot more easily accessed by students. A preschool entryway can now be rerouted through the entrance of the library, offsetting congestion as preschool and elementary students arrive and leave school.
Students who live in the CDL service area can still use the public library with a Resident Library Card. Those who live outside the service area can sign up for a library card subject to a borrowing limit of five items but will have full access to library services, computers and digital content.
For more information about CDL, visit mycdl.org.
