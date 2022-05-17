LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg Community Schools will conduct a special board of education meeting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. This meeting will occur before the previously scheduled monthly meeting at 7 p.m. The special meeting will be held in the high school media center.
The special board meeting will review the Shiawassee RESD 2022-23 General Fund Operation Budget.
The meetings are open to the public. Persons with disabilities needing special accommodations can contact the superintendent’s office before the meeting at (517) 651-2705.
Visit laingsburg.k12.mi.us for up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.