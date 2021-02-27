Laingsburg student up for prestigous scholarship at UNC

LAINGSBURG — A senior at Laingsburg High School with a knack for business is the first student in the school’s history to be accepted at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
Cameron Allen, 17, is also the first student from Laingsburg selected as a Robertson Scholars Leadership Program semifinalist at UNC-Chapel Hill.
If he turns out to be one of 32 students to win the Robertson, he’ll receive eight semesters of full tuition, room and board. He’ll also have access to generous funding for up to three summer experiences, conferences through the academic year and for two semesters of studying abroad.
“I’m just super grateful for this opportunity,” Allen said. “It’s one of the nation’s most prestigious scholarships.”
Allen has cleared the first hurdle, being named a semifinalist. Next up is an intensive interview process via Zoom to see if he can make it as one of 100 finalists. He expects to hear about that from the university in March.
Finalists will attend a special weekend at the college at the end of March. The group will get whittled down to the lucky 32 in April.
“I feel like being from a small rural town gives me a unique opportunity to stand out as an applicant in the semifinalist interview process,” Allen said.
Allen has been accepted by the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and is still waiting on decisions from 10 other colleges, but he favors UNC-Chapel Hill because he’s impressed by its business program.
If he wins the Robertson, he would be hard-pressed to say no.
“The Robertson is so generous, I don’t know how someone could turn it down,” Allen said. “If you accept, there’s really no limit you can place on your dreams of what you hope to achieve.”
Allen has already achieved a lot. Two years ago, the teenage entrepreneur and big reader founded the subscription business Beacon Book Box.
Each month, subscribers receive a newly released hardcover young adult book along with three to five related goodies that tie into the book’s theme.
Beacon Book Box was a major hit — possibly helped by the pandemic, which forced a lot of young adults to remain homebound for months.
Boasting more than 27,000 customers, the business became so successful Allen’s father, Michael Allen, quit his sales job to take over the operation. Cameron Allen himself puts in 20 hours a week.
“It’s my pride and joy,” the younger Allen said.
At school, Allen is a member of the Laingsburg chapter of the National Honor Society, drama club and quiz bowl.
He’s also the editor in chief of the student newspaper. If that’s not enough, as a sophomore he co-founded a nonprofit tutoring organization.
“The idea was to increase comprehensibility and motivation for finishing high school and improving grades,” he said.
Tammy Babinski, LHS guidance counselor, said Cameron works hard and never shrinks from a challenge.
“It’s been a great pleasure working with him for the last four years,” Babinski said. “Between his business and academics, he’s had his work cut out for him.
“While many students try to take the path of least resistance, Cameron prides himself on successfully taking the most difficult path. Academically he has challenged himself with some extremely difficult courses and never gave up.
“His work ethic is unmatched among students today,” Babinski continued. “It’s really exciting to see students excel, work hard and succeed. I truly hope he receives the Robertson Scholarship. He’s an extremely deserving young man. It’ll be exciting to see what he accomplishes in the next few years.”
Allen said he hopes his success so far with the Robertson Scholars Leadership Program will inspire other students like him to reach for the stars.
“Some people think that having a rural background limits them,” he said. “I hope what I’m doing will remove those blinders and students like me will take a look at apply for some of the amazing scholarships out there.”
