OWOSSO — Coram Deo Academics, a Christian homeschool co-op for the Owosso and Perry areas, is now open for registration for the 2022-23 school year.
Coram Deo’s school year runs from Sept. 12 through May 22. In-person classes meet on Mondays at Graham Church, 7320 W. Beard Road in Perry (formerly Shaftsburg Elementary School). The co-op offers core classes to students ingrades 1-12. Younger students study subjects such as the Bible, grammar and writing, math, memory skills, science, art/music and geography.
