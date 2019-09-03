OWOSSO — When Avery Peplinksi signed up for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program in engineering at Owosso High School in eighth grade, she initially regretted her decision.
“I was not excited, I didn’t want to be there, and there were only two other girls in the class, so that’s always a little bit daunting,” Peplinski said. “But over time, I had to allow myself to like it — and I kept trying to deny it — but I secretly did, and I’ve had so many more opportunities through that program. It’s really shown me that I’m passionate about science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM).”
Peplinski, a senior at Owosso High School, has approximately a 4.4 GPA, and has taken advanced courses in world history, calculus, chemistry, physics, government and computer science principles.
This year, she will dual-enroll at the University of Michigan, in addition to taking advanced courses in biology, literature and calculus.
Despite the wide variety of coursework, Peplinski said she has most enjoyed her time spent in the engineering program, which has allowed her to do a number of projects in the community.
During her sophomore year, Peplinski created the Blue and Gold Young Engineer’s Program, which gave approximately 30 Owosso elementary students, ranging from third to fifth grade, the opportunity to come up to the high school to participate in STEM activities.
“It was just really about fostering their love for STEM, because I feel like that’s something that I saw was lacking in the community,” Peplinski said. “As a little girl, I never had the opportunity to do anything like that…I saw myself in those kids who didn’t really realize the potential they had.”
The elementary students came up to the high school for roughly two hours per week, over a period of seven weeks, Peplinski said.
The program served as one of her projects in the engineering program, as she developed all of the lesson plans and assisted high school classmates in administering the activities.
“We started off with bringing in cardboard and telling them to build something,” Peplinski said. “Over time, we built up to something we did in my engineering class, a design challenge, where you are given five or six materials and you have to build something that fulfills a purpose.
“I wasn’t sure how kids would feel about it, because obviously it was something new, but they all really loved it and we all got pretty close,” Peplinski continued. “The high schoolers were really great with all of the kids, we became people they could look up to.”
During her junior year, Peplinski helped create a Girls Who Code group, bringing together middle school and high school girls, with the idea of uniting women with STEM interests.
“I really wanted to have a focus of women in STEM, especially since that’s something that right now…women still struggle in STEM,” Peplinski said. “I felt like that was a great way for me to realize what I was passionate about in a sense, providing equal opportunity to girls.”
The group of approximately 20 girls met once a week for the last half of the school year, according to Peplinski, and there are plans to continue to group this year, she said.
Peplinski added that although the group was based upon a shared interest in coding, it was really about girls forming a bond with one another, given that in the majority of STEM settings, women are still a minority, and are often treated differently as a result.
“It’s been a struggle. I know in robotics it was really hard for me to feel integrated into the team being new last year, but then especially being a female who was new,” Peplinski said.
“But for me, the biggest thing is that I want so hard to be successful and to not let those remarks or actions get to me because I know what I want,” Peplinski said. “Yes, it hurts sometimes, but I’m not going to let that stop me because I want to be successful and this is what I’m passionate about…that’s not going to change.”
Owosso CTE Director Nicholas Krueger said Peplinski is a special student who will do great things.
“Her passion to learn and to understand how the universe works is amazing and refreshing as an educator,” Krueger said. “Avery is a natural leader and has a drive to be the best person she can be that I have not seen in another student in my 15 years of teaching,” he continued.
Krueger served as Peplinski’s adviser for her Blue and Gold Youth Youth Engineer’s project.
Peplinski said Krueger has been a constant source of guidance and support throughout her time at Owosso High.
“As a freshman, I was a little bit lost in not knowing what I wanted to do, and I feel like he really helped me realize my full potential,” Peplinski said. “He’s just been there through a lot of things, always supporting me to go out and do something more than what’s expected.”
Peplinski said while she has not definitively decided on a career path yet, she is looking toward something involving engineering and/or physics. A few degree possibilities that come to mind are computer science, aerospace engineering and theoretical physics.
Regardless of what field she chooses, Peplinski said she would like to be able to do her own research one day.
She said the research process helps her to keep an open mind.
“I really love that I can learn new things, but also that I feel like I’m becoming a more balanced person and becoming more open-minded at the same time,” Peplinski said. “I just love the thrill of discovering something new, I don’t know if I can really describe what that’s like, but it’s something that excites me.”
Peplinski said her dream school is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), though she will also apply to Stanford, Princeton and the University of Michigan this fall.
