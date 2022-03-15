OWOSSO — The Owosso High School class of 1962 will hold its 60th reunion from noon to 4 or 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Comstock Inn, 300. E. Main St.
Cost is $20 per person, with a payment deadline of July 1. Make checks payable to Sharon Lowrie, 1961 E. Winegar Road, Morrice, 48857. Call (517) 624-3437 with questions.
There is a pre-reunion get-together from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Tanglewood, which is attached to the Comstock Inn.
Those with questions about the reunion can call Bill Kilburn at (989) 627-3050.
