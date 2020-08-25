LAINGSBURG — A Laingsburg High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus, and five additional students in the district may have to quarantine for 14 days due to possible exposure, according to Superintendent Matt Shastal.
The district was informed of the positive test result Sunday. The infected student, who was not identified by Shastal, had been attending in-person classes at the high school since school began Thursday.
“Both the (student’s) family and the school district strongly believe that the student did not contract the disease from anyone while at school and, due to our strict safety protocols, we believe there was no transmission to any student on campus,” Shastal said via phone Tuesday, noting subsequent contact tracing conducted by the Mid-Michigan District Health Department has identified five students who may need to quarantine after being in close contact with the infected individual while aboard district transportation.
Shastal said the Clinton County Health Department is requesting additional information from those students’ families to determine whether or not quarantining will be necessary. The health department defines close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.
Laingsburg Community Schools welcomed back students for in-person and online instruction Thursday. Nearly 75 percent of high school students are participating in face-to-face instruction, according to Shastal.
“We will continue to work with the Shiawassee County Health Department and Mid-Michigan District Health Department to ensure that we are doing everything to safely offer in-person instruction,” Shastal said. “We will continue to require all students to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing to the extent possible while on campus or while riding district provided transportation.
“If we learn at any time that there is a large scale spread of COVID-19 in our school community we will scale back our in-person offerings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.