Owosso celebrating homecoming week

The Owosso Homecoming court is pictured. In the back row are Amanda Brainerd, Hunter Babcock, John (Jay) Tuttle, Tyler Hufnagel, Zach Evon, Tyler Dewley, Claire Agnew and Emma Johnson. In the front row are Jamie Maier and Abby Dryer.

 Owosso Public Schools

OWOSSO — It’s homecoming week at Owosso.

The events will culminate at 7 p.m. Friday with the varsity football game against Clio at Willman Field. The homecoming parade will precede the game at 5:30 p.m. with Grand Marshal Jeff Phillips.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.