Scholarships for $500 are being offered at Laingsburg High School for all eligible graduating seniors in memory of Jason E. “Big A” Andersen, a 1995 graduate and son of Janice Andersen and the late Eugene Andersen.
Additional scholarships will also be available at Alpena High School.
Prior to dying at 31, Andersen coached many students in both football and basketball, and counseled at-risk students. His legacy of helping many students in need is being continued through the financial assistance via the scholarships at his former alma mater high school and Alpena High School.
To qualify, students must be a graduating senior in good standing. Also, participation in school-based and non-school-based activities will be considered, in addition to future study area/goals and any special circumstances students may have encountered.
Applications are available at the counselors office at Laingsburg High School.
All applications must be received by 4 p.m. April 30, or postmarked by April 30 and mailed to BIG A Scholarship, care of Janice Andersen, 514 E. Broad St., Chesaning, MI 48616.
Questions can be referred to (989) 666-2696.
