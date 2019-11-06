Corunna schools launches app for mobile devices

CORUNNA — Students, parents, staff and administrators of Corunna Public Schools now are able to access all things Corunna on their mobile devices, thanks to a new app launched Friday by the district.
The app, developed by software company Apptegy, is available on both the Apple and Android platforms and can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Once downloaded, users can easily access staff contact information, daily cafeteria menus, real-time sports scores and the district’s calendar — all on their smartphone. Users can also receive district alerts and sign up for push notifications, which will automatically appear on the phone’s home screen without having to open the app.
Superintendent John Fattal said the decision to move toward a mobile app has been an ongoing discussion for two years, as board of education members expressed a desire to consolidate communication.
“I think as we learned about marketing and have done work from our end, there’s so many more people who use their phone that we needed to figure out a way, ‘How do we reach them on their phone as opposed to just through something that’s on the computer?’” Fattal said. “The benefits of having the app are that people will know what’s going on at school, they can connect with teachers and administrators in an easy manner and they can stay up-to-date with school information.”
In working with Apptegy, Corunna Public Schools now has access to Thrillshare, the software company’s publishing platform, which allows administrators to send a message once and have it simultaneously posted across all district platforms, including its website, Facebook, Twitter and iPhone and Android apps. Thrillshare also allows administrators to send text messages, voice calls, emails and push notifications district-wide, according to Fattal.
He added the new technology will make overall communication easier, particularly in the event of a school cancellation.
“In the past, if I decided to call a snow day, I would have to type something up, post it on Facebook, type something up, put it on Twitter, type something up, send an email to all of our parents,” Fattal said. “Now with Thrillshare, I can send a text to everybody and I can do a voice call, and as soon as I finish it, it goes to all platforms right now.
“I can do it right from my phone, so if I’m out driving the roads in the morning and I decide to cancel school, in the past I would have to get ahold of my technology guy, my transportation director, call them one at a time,” Fattal continued, “but now I can do it all at once, wherever I am in the community at any given time.”
To align with the app, Corunna Public Schools has also reformatted its website because the original version of the site was not compatible with Thrillshare or the app, Fattal said. The new website still has the original web addresss — corunna.k12.mi.us — and with the new format, the site will be updated simultaneously with the app, Fattal continued.
The primary goal of the app, and the website, is to make people’s lives easier.
“In the past, if I’ve got a student who plays football in the high school, and then I’ve got a middle school student and then a third -grade student, I’ve got to go to all of these different social media sites or all these different places to figure out what’s happening,” Fattal said. “We were putting the information out there, but it was not very convenient for our parents to get that information.
“Now, instead of having to hunt for information, it’s automatically right here,” Fattal continued. “If they want to know ‘Hey, I wonder when the Christmas concert is?’ They can find it, instantaneously. Any time that we can make communication easier from our end it’s going to benefit our district, our community and people who enjoy Corunna Public Schools.”
While the app will benefit parents and staff in the short term, Fattal said the district has yet to scratch the surface of the advanced capabilities of this new technology. Over time, he said the district plans to take advantage of all it has to offer.
“Our long-term goal is to be able to have people fill out forms online, so if they go to kindergarten registration, they can fill it out right on their phone and we’ve got all of the accurate information instead of filling something out on paper, then giving it to an office manager, then they’ve got to import that data electronically,” Fattal said. “We’re hoping long term that we eliminate a lot of the middle work that has to be done, that we go right from the customer right into our system.”
The app also has the capability to send targeted notifications to specific groups or classrooms, though Fattal said that function is not ready for use quite yet, as administrators and staff are still getting up to speed.
“We won’t be there right away, but eventually the football team could have a notification list, so if you are involved in the football program somehow, you would be able to get a notification just on what’s happening in football and if I don’t have any interest in football, I won’t even see it because I don’t need it,” Fattal said.
Todd Mein, manager of technical support services for the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (RESD), said Corunna’s move to a mobile app is key in an increasingly digital age.
“Communication has changed dramatically and this app is evidence of that change,” Mein said. “The app will allow Corunna to share information with staff, students and parents from anywhere faster than ever before.
“I love the clean layout and ease of use for the staff, parents and students,” Mein continued. “The fact that our administrators can post to multiple social media sites at one time is probably one of the greatest features and will save a great deal of time.”
For more information about the app, visit the district website, corunna.k12.mi.us.
