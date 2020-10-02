SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee Regional Education Service District and Cook Family Foundation are inviting eighth-graders to take the SAT with the opportunity to become a Shiawassee Scholar.
Interested students and their families can learn about SAT testing, Shiawassee Scholars, and other available programs at the Center for Talent Development with Northwestern University Midwest Academic Talent Search. They also can find information on how to register for the SAT in December at Owosso Middle School atsresd.org.
The top 50 eighth grade students in the county as determined by their scores will be invited to become Shiawassee Scholars.
Join a Q&A Zoom session at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For information visit sresd.org/District/Department/22-Shiawassee-Scholars/Portal/sat-information.
