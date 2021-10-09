CORUNNA — The branches of the Community District Library will host taste testing of snacks from around the world.
The events are geared towards tweens and teens. Each month participants will learn interesting facts about the country and then will get to sample sweet and salty snacks enjoyed by its residents. The October featured month is Taiwan.
The events take place on the following days:
n Bancroft branch, second Thursday, (989) 634-5689
n Byron branch, second Tuesday, (810) 266-4620
n Corunna branch, first Wednesday, (989) 743-4800
n Morrice branch, second Wednesday, (517) 625-7911
n New Lothrop branch, third Monday, (810) 638-7575
n Perry branch, third Wednesday, (517) 625-3166
n Register in advance under events at mycdl.org or call or visit a local branch.
