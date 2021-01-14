CORUNNA — A six week Winter Reading Challenge for teens and adults will be underway at the Community District Library branches beginning Monday.
Participants may sign up and record reading online through Beanstack at mycdl.beanstack.org, or they may visit their local branch to receive a paper reading log.
Each patron who begins the reading challenge is invited to pick up a used book at the library to get their reading started. A free Biggby Coffee drink coupon will be earned after the first book is completed.
Every book that is read through Feb. 28 will enter the reader in a drawing for a $25 gift card. One winner will be chosen at each CDL branch location. Branches are located in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, New Lothrop and Perry.
For more information visit www.mycdl.org, or search and like Community District Library on Facebook.
