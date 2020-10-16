CDL recognizes friends group

CORUNNA — The Corunna Branch of the Community District Library is celebrating its Friends of the Library group Oct. 19-24 as part of National Friends of Libraries Week.
The Friends of the Library was established to aid the Corunna Public Library in the 1970s and continued when the library combined with the Shiawassee County Library system to form the Community District Library in 2004.
The group has raised thousands of dollars for the branch that were beyond the operating budget. Their efforts have helped with the purchase of furniture, flooring, landscaping, programs, special collections and other extras. Their major 2020 project was the financing of a new cabinet and countertop at the circulation desk and two countertop work areas for patrons. The work was done by Hemenway Custom Wood Furnishings. The Friends also contributed toward work tables for patron computers.
The Friends fundraise to support the branch, including spring and fall book and bake sales. The group operates a used bookstore inside the library, 210 E. Corunna Ave. The bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Current officers of the organization are Mary Ziegler, president; Joyce Haak, secretary; and Roxie Miros, treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.