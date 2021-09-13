New Lothrop homecoming events outlined

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop High School is celebrating homecoming festivities this week.
Events this week include the powderpuff football game at 7 p.m. Wednesday to benefit I Cancer Vive, a fund created by Fringe Salon in Lennon to provide beauty products and services and wigs to cancer patients, and the Team Buddy Forever Foundation, supporting families of children battling DIPG).
A pep assembly is set for Friday afternoon. There will be a parade at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The varsity football game is at 7 p.m.
A semiformal dance for students is slated for 7 yo 10 p.m. Saturday in the high school cafeteria and patio area. Tickets are $5 and will be sold during B and C lunches starting Monday.
The theme for this year is “casino.” Dress-up days at the high school include:
Monday – Waking up in Vegas (pajama day)
Tuesday – Texas Hold ’Em (country/western day)
Wednesday – Slots (Class Shirt day)
Thursday – Night on the Town (Dress for Success day)
Friday – Black Jack: Black and White Day (show school spirit)
This year’s parade grand marshals are the Perry family. Michelle Perry has been a kindergarten teacher in New Lothrop for 14 years and her husband, Jim, is an elementary PE teacher and girls’ basketball coach. In Michelle’s honor, the students have decided to donate proceeds from this year’s Powder Puff game to I Cancer Vive, a nonprofit founded by Fringe Salon in Lennon to support cancer patients.
A representative will be on hand during the pep assembly to accept the donation. Additional proceeds will go to support the Team Buddy Forever Foundation to honor the memory of Buddy Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.