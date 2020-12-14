Corunna senior considers medical career for future

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Levi Theile, a senior at Corunna High School, loves being outdoors in nature, which is why he’s eyeing Northern Michigan University in the Upper Peninsula next fall.
Theile, armed with a 4.047 GPA, plans to study pre-medicine in college.
“I’m looking into anesthesiology,” Theile said. “I’ve always wanted to be a doctor, but not a family doctor or surgeon. I like the idea of being an anesthesiologist, because you can just do the job and get out.”
Attending Corunna Public Schools since pre-school, the 17-year-old said what he likes best about the district are its teachers. In particular, Theile’s favorite is Craig Luft, his band director since sixth grade.
“I’ve known (Mr. Luft) for a long time, and I’ve always gotten along well with him,” Theile said. “He’s a very friendly teacher.”
Luft said he thinks highly of his longtime student.
“It has been a pleasure to have Levi in class for the past seven years, not only for his playing ability, but for his attitude and personality as well,” Luft said. “His sense of humor and quick wit can always make his peers, and his teachers, smile even on the worst of days. His personality and outstanding work ethic will serve him well in as he pursues a future in the medical field.”
Theile has played trombone in the high school marching band and orchestra. Because of coronavirus restrictions limiting school to distance learning, he’s had to record himself playing the instrument for weekly playing tests.
Theile is also a member of the National Honor Society, though the group hasn’t been active lately, because of COVID-19.
He said he doesn’t have much time for extracurricular activities anyway, since he’s putting in a lot of hours as a cashier and shelf stocker at Save-A-Lot grocery store in Corunna.
On top of working, Theile is taking a long list of academic courses this semester: anatomy and physiology; personal finance; chemistry; economics and government; and Holocaust literature.
When he does have a few free moments, he said he likes watching “The Office” on TV and enjoys listening to just about every genre of music. His parents are Andrew Warner and Justin Theile. He lives with his mother, stepfather and younger siblings Evan Warner, and Alana and Alexis Theile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.