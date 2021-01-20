NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop Area Public Schools announced in a letter Tuesday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19 — the fourth district since the holiday break to report at least one case.
According to a letter issued to staff and parents, the unidentified student attended the junior/senior high school. No other information was provided.
Since in-person classes have resumed in the area, the report is the fourth by a local school district.
Corunna Public Schools also had a COVID-19 case at its middle school a week ago.
Laingsburg Community Schools on Jan. 12 reported a high school student tested positive.
Owosso Public Schools announced Jan. 10 that a staff member at the high school, a student at Emerson Elementary and another at Lincoln High School had tested positive. On Jan. 11, the district reported cases at Emerson Elementary and the high school. Then, on Jan. 12 one student at Emerson Elementary and at the middle school tested positive.
New Lothrop resumed in-person instruction Jan. 4, as did Corunna and Byron.
Chesaning, Ovid-Elsie, Morrice, Perry, Laingsburg and Owosso all resumed at least some in-person learning Jan. 11. Durand schools resumed classes Monday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Shiawassee County now has had 3,236 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.
