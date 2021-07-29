Morrice finalizes superintendent post, turns toward principal position

MORRICE — Rob Pouch understands the importance of stability. It’s one of the many reasons he’s viewed as the right man to lead Morrice Area Schools as superintendent.
Pouch was unanimously selected by the district’s board of education July 21, and now has agreed to a two-year contract with an annual salary of $110,500. He attended his first board meeting as superintendent Wednesday.
“I’m excited to be here and work with the board, work with the students, get to know the staff and community,” Pouch said moments after Wednesday’s meeting. “I’m excited to serve them. I’m excited to help them reach those goals that they set and make sure we’re keeping students first and, ultimately, increasing student achievement.”
The move to hire Pouch comes on the heels of Superintendent Michelle Falcon’s surprise resignation. Falcon stepped down June 30, prompting the board to conduct its fourth superintendent search since 2016, and the second in less than a year.
Falcon was hired in December 2020 as a part-time/interim superintendent, replacing Michael Dewey, who retired the same month. Falcon tendered her resignation during Morrice’s May 12 board of education meeting, and Dewey returned on a temporary basis.
The board of education hosted four finalists for interviews in mid-July before inviting Pouch and Charlotte Upper Elementary Principal Mark McGarry back for second interviews July 19.
With the first day of the 2021-22 school year school approaching Aug. 19, there was little time to waste in selecting a new district leader.
“It’s exciting (to have Rob in place),” board President Randy Farrow said Wednesday. “Initially when we found out Michelle was leaving and you start laying out the timeline, it’s like, you could be well into school (before hiring a superintendent). To have him in place before and moving quick on the (K-12) principal position I think is a good achievement for us.”
Pouch, a former assistant principal and athletic director at Fremont Public Schools, and most recently middle school principal at Linden Community Schools, said his desire to become a superintendent stems, in part, from what he’s experienced with his four children.
“It’s knowing that my four kids all learn very differently and all 500 kids in this district all learn differently and there’s not a one-size-fits-all model for the kids that we lead,” Pouch said during an interview with the board July 13. “There’s different paths for different kids and as educators, we need to lead that charge and this is the position that can have the most impact on that.”
Pouch is familiar with rural, agricultural communities, having grown up in Fruitport, and he’s worked in districts of similar size — notably Peck Community Schools, where served as a middle/high school teacher and head varsity football coach.
In addition to hiring a new superintendent, Morrice must hire a K-12 principal ahead of the 2021-22 school year as the district “can no longer financially support” separate building principals at the elementary and secondary levels, according to Business Manager Lynnette Cole.
Farrow cited Pouch’s breadth of experience and willingness to mentor the new K-12 principal as reasons why he’s the best fit to lead the district moving forward.
“Our principal candidates, it turns out most of them don’t really have the (prior) principal experience,” Farrow said. “To have multiple levels of principal experience that he can draw on to help them, he’ll really be able to help them get going and mentor them and develop them.”
Pouch will lead a second round of interviews for the K-12 principal position today, with the hope of having an administrator in place by the end of next week. Building relationships with students, staff and the community, and ensuring all district operations are ready to go ahead of the first day of school are among Pouch’s other immediate priorities, he said.
More than anything, Pouch wants to stabilize the district.
“When you see consecutive administrative turnover, that hurts a community,” Pouch said. “Right now, my message is, the district is going to be stable and you’re seeing that in decisions that the board made through a full-time commitment to a superintendent, a principal and then with some (new) coordinators on the side to help with school improvement and some behavior intervention.
“Give us time and this district will be stable.”
