Owosso extends mandate

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is extending its mask mandate for all students and staff through Jan. 24, and requiring weekly testing for all students participating in extracurricular activities during the same period as the district aims to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
School officials previously enacted a 10-day mask mandate Nov. 29 on the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday break, with Curriculum Director Steve Brooks indicating Monday the protocols have resulted in “a significant decline in overall COVID numbers” district-wide.
Board of education members voted 6-1 Monday to extend the mask requirement, with Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky dissenting.
“My goal is to keep these kids in school, whatever we can do, and this seems to be working,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said Monday.
Owosso briefly transitioned students to remote learning Nov. 18-19, and opted to forgo instruction the week of Thanksgiving entirely amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. At that time, the district reported 127 positive cases, including 20 among staff members, and 483 students were required to quarantine.
With the mask mandate in place, the district reported 51 positive cases (seven among staff) and 132 students in quarantine for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 6. There were 40 positive cases (six among staff) and 102 students in quarantine last week (Dec. 6-12).
“Overall, we had far less students out of school over the last couple of weeks,” Brooks explained Monday, noting recent quarantine figures are tied to cases outside of school buildings. Of the 167 individuals identified as close contacts Nov. 29-Dec. 12, none have tested positive for the virus, he said.
The district’s overall positivity rate has also dropped with the mandate in place, from 3.5% Nov. 22 to just 2.1% as of Monday. Fewer tests have also been administered during the same time frame, as the district’s test-to-stay program has ceased during the mandate, though students and staff may still receive a test at their request.
Students participating in extracurricular activities will continue to be tested weekly, allowing them to forgo masks during practices and competitions. Those not actively participating, however, will be required to wear a mask, such as a basketball player sitting on the bench.
“I think everybody in this room, at least most of us, are very pro-local control, and this decision that we made tonight is not based on something that we’ve heard on the news, it’s not based on CDC recommendations, it’s not really based on our health department, it’s based on data from our own policy that we collected from our own students in our own buildings,” board Secretary Marlene Webster said.
“I don’t like masks, either, I don’t like to wear one, and I wish all of our kids were unmasked, but I don’t think we can argue with the numbers that we have in front of us,” she continued. “We made the decision based on the information that we have locally and I feel good about that, even though I don’t like it.”
Ochodnicky argued the recent numbers reflect a lack of testing, and she expressed hope that natural immunity will one day enter the conversation when considering virus protocols.
She also expressed safety concerns in light of the recent shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County. Being able to see a student’s facial expression is “critical,” she explained, reiterating masks “should be a parental choice,” rather than a school mandate.
“I really think it would behoove the board to consider a district-wide survey, something of that nature, an anonymous survey for parents students and staff regarding all the things we’re implementing and putting in place just to see what that feedback would show,” Ochodnicky said, a move she believes would “bring parents back to the table” in the decision-making process.
Members of the public offered mixed views on masks during Monday’s meeting. Some argued there’s no definitive science that proves masks reduce COVID-19 transmission, while others expressed appreciation toward the district for taking student and staff health and safety into account.
“As a teacher who sees approximately 160 students in my classroom during the day, students are doing just fine,” said Jackie Burzmor, a teacher at Owosso High School. “I truly believe they feel good just knowing that their exposure to COVID has been limited just a little bit more. Their chances of having to quarantine have diminished immensely and honestly, there really aren’t many issues with masks. Yes, we often have to remind kids to pull them up over their noses, but even if I do that 50 times a day, it’s worth that extra feeling of protection against the virus, and the kids are responding just fine.”
