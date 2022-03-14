Perry senior considering law enforcement career

PERRY — The colors of Perry High School may be red and white, but if things go the way Rambler senior Ella Kloeckner is planning, there’s a chance she’ll one day find herself wearing blue.
At the top of her class with a verified-in-real-time-via-phone-app 4.264 GPA, the 17-year-old Kloeckner says she’s interested in a career in law enforcement. While it’s hard to picture her in a peaked cap and aviators just yet, there’s little doubt that if that’s the attire she aspires to, she’ll fit the bill in the end.
Just ask one of her favorite teachers: Nathan Hawley.
A man of science, Hawley knows an unstoppable force when he sees one and says Kloeckner has determination in spades.
“She’s highly motivated,” Hawley said. “She holds herself to an incredibly high moral standard and finds ways to be successful where other students might give up. She’s not afraid of adversity. She was in my chemistry class last year, which is not an easy course, but she always hung in there and did her best.”
Kloeckner’s interest in law enforcement is a relatively recent development, and it isn’t something she can source with 100% accuracy. All she knows is that it feels right as of now.
“It wasn’t until this year that I really had interest in it,” Kloeckner said.” My older sister studied (criminal justice) in college, so that gave me some interest, and then I got more into it and started researching it, kinda, and I found out that’s something I would really like, because it’s more — you don’t have to sit in an office and do that kind of stuff. I’m not really an office person — it’s more hands on and you’re giving back to people.”
To further her aim, Kloeckner is currently enrolled in two criminal justice classes through Baker College. She has done a fine job of balancing those alongside a jam-packed high school course load which includes the final two out of six Advanced Placement courses she’s taken in her career — and, sadly, had no space left over for the art classes she had previously enjoyed.
When not perched in front of the academic grindstone, Kloeckner spends much of her time honing her softball skills. She’s been a catcher for the Rambler’s varsity squad since her freshman year and was named first-team all-Greater Lansing Activities Conference at the conclusion of last season.
Needless to say, she feels pretty confident about earning a spot on this year’s team at this week’s official tryouts.
Her softball career won’t evaporate upon graduation; Kloeckner intends to play in college. She’ll be attending Lansing Community College on an academic scholarship and earning her general associate’s degree before moving onto a four-year institution for her intended criminal justice specialization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.