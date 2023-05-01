OWOSSO — Lincoln High School was once again recognized as the School of the Year by the Michigan Alternative Education Organization (MAEO) Thursday at a group conference in Traverse City.
Lincoln, which started as a 40-student credit-recovery program in 2005, was previously named MAEO School of the Year in 2010. The school will graduate 26 students in the 2023 class
The MAEO’s mission is “to advocate for exemplary practices in alternative education, to provide a network of support for alternative educators and students and to promote awareness of alternative education at the local and state levels.”
Student MaKayla Bolin, one of those graduating, nominated the school for the award.
“I came to Lincoln thinking that I was going to keep to myself and just get through it, which is not the case now. I’m president of our KORT (Knights of the Round Table), made many friends, and talk to almost everyone daily,” Bolin wrote in her nomination. “Being at Lincoln has made me realize who I am and just open up. I never thought I would ever return to school, let alone be president of KORT
“I’m surrounded by strong, beautiful women and confident, hard-working men. I think the most comforting thing to know is that even if I mess up I know they’ll still be here for me. Lincoln Alternative High School definitely deserves school of the year. Lincoln is full of loving, caring, helpful, strong, hard-working people. Lincoln is by far my favorite place to be.”
Lincoln High School staff have responded enthusiastically to the honor.
Carrie Rugenstein, principal at Lincoln, said in an email statement she was “grateful” that the MAEO recognized LHS.
“This program has continuously provided amazing opportunities and a second chance to credit deficient students. This year we saw a significant increase in enrollment and at the same time had a new principal, four new teachers and a new paraprofessional,” Rugenstein wrote. “With all of those changes the dedication and innovation of the staff never waivered. We brought back athletics that haven’t been offered since before the pandemic and reinvented courses to be more engaging and hands on. The biggest ‘secret’ to the success of Lincoln lies in the ability of the staff to build relationships and trust with our students. This is the springboard to students realizing their potential and moving forward.”
The growth Rugenstein referenced saw the school’s student body swell to triple digits after sitting at 76 last year.
Cindy Feldpausch, who has taught for over 30 years and at both Owosso High School and Lincoln, said via email she found the award “validating” and stressed the need for an alternative approach to education in Shiawassee County.
“Over the years there has been, at times, a misconception that Lincoln is where the naughty kids go when they are not successful at the traditional high school. I think that Lincoln exists for those students that struggle to learn in a traditional setting for whatever the reason whether it be mental health related or those simply desiring or needing a second chance. Lincoln exists to allow our students to learn and participate in high school in a smaller setting with additional supports. Our students are making and reaching goals and the staff are creating lessons and experiences for them that will take them far beyond the classroom. I am proud to be part of the Lincoln Knight team and so excited that our fairly new and hard working staff have been recognized in this way,” she said.
Katelynn Fletcher, math teacher at Lincoln, said she feels fortunate to have gotten her first teaching job at LHS.
Our students are capable of many things that they don’t think they can accomplish, and our job as a staff is to push them beyond their boundaries. I believe Lincoln is a great place for students to exceed their expectations and strive for higher. Our teamwork and leadership speak beyond measure, and to have the title ‘School of the Year’ is an honor to our staff, students, and community,” she said.
