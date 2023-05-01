Lincoln High School

OWOSSO — Lincoln High School was once again recognized as the School of the Year by the Michigan Alternative Education Organization (MAEO) Thursday at a group conference in Traverse City.

Lincoln, which started as a 40-student credit-recovery program in 2005, was previously named MAEO School of the Year in 2010. The school will graduate 26 students in the 2023 class

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.