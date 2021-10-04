BYRON — It’s no secret that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many school districts across the country — and locally — are experiencing shortages of bus drivers.
But it’s likely not many superintendents are stepping up to personally drive buses. However, Byron Superintendent Bob Cassiday, who has held the position since January, is chipping in and putting in time behind the wheel for his school district.
“I really respect what bus drivers have to do,” Cassiday said. “This isn’t about me, it’s a bigger picture. We just don’t have enough people to the jobs. So a bunch of us have to wear several hats.”
Cassiday said he’s been helping by driving Byron’s sports teams to away events. On Friday, he drove a bus in Byron’s homecoming parade.
Prior to becoming superintendent, Cassiday held the same role for about three years at Springport in Jackson County.
“I didn’t drive a bus there,” Cassiday said. “I didn’t need to. We had plenty of drivers.”
Recently, superintendents at area school districts told The Argus-Press they are short of drivers and seeking more. Most officials said they have increased pay, offered bonuses, better benefits and other incentives to lure new drivers and retain current ones — but it remains a challenge to find drivers.
Cassiday said obtaining a CDL license, required for bus drivers, made sense because Byron only has a small number of buses and drivers. After drivers complete their middle and high school runs in the afternoon, it’s about 5 p.m. With sports teams that play at away sites needing to leave by 3:45 p.m., it creates a scheduling conflict.
“With only five drivers, field trips and athletic events become a big challenge,” Cassiday said. “Last (week), I took varsity soccer to Lake Fenton, I’ve taken volleyball to Perry. It’s just those conflicts, where there’s nobody to do it, so I might as well step up and do it.”
Cassiday said Byron’s current shortage of drivers is partially due to three drivers who worked last year leaving: two retired and one left for another job.
“Some of it’s COVID,” Cassiday said. “Most drivers are older. I’d suggest that some have health conditions or don’t want to wear a mask, or they’re worried about getting sick, or don’t want to get the COVID shot.”
But there are other reasons, as well, according to Cassiday, such as people not wanting to deal with a bus full of 75 kids.
“There’s a general disrespect in education these days,” Cassiday added. “On top of that, some people on Facebook say pay drivers more. It’s tough to pay them what they’re worth. This is a vehicle with a precious cargo of kids. Some people just don’t want to do that.”
Cassiday is asking for CDL holders to apply for positions as drivers in his district to alleviate the shortage of drivers. To do so or for more information, visit byron.k12.mi.us.
