Mark Miller, superintendent at Byron, Corunna, dies

CORUNNA — Former Corunna Public Schools and Byron Area Schools superintendent, Mark Miller, died Thursday at his home; the cause was not announced.
Miller, who was a teacher and assistant superintendent at Corunna schools, later served in the Byron district before returning to Corunna as the district leader in 2008.
Miller resigned his Corunna post and retired in February of the 2011-12 school year because of heart issues.
Miller, who held a doctorate, began his career in the district during the early 1970s.
Miller was an assistant superintendent with the district before leaving to take the superintendent’s post at Byron. He was with that district 11 years before retiring. He returned to Corunna when John Smith retired from the superintendent’s post.
