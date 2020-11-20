PERRY — Students in Perry Public Schools’ consumers math class visited Carl’s Nov. 9 and 10.
Students were given a grocery list and were asked to price shop for the items. Students had to find and compare a name brand with a generic brand. Back at school, students calculated the total for the brand name products and the generic items.
Students who worked remotely were given the option of going to a store near them or completing the activity by looking at items on a store’s website.
