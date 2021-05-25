OWOSSO — The Corunna High School band hosted its spring band concert at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater May 11.
Among the many awards revealed, officials announced that Corunna band director Craig Luft has been inducted into the American School Band Directors Association.
ASBDA is a national organization for band directors; its mission is to promote, enhance and preserve quality school programs through leadership and fellowship of exemplary band directors.
Luft, along with the Corunna band program, was nominated and then went through a vetting process before being inducted into the organization.
