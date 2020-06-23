Owosso approves budget amid uncertainty in state funds

OWOSSO — When Shelly Ochodnicky joined the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education in 2011, the district was facing the potential of a $6-million budget deficit and the threat of a state takeover if drastic changes did not occur.
Through hard work and the implementation of several cost saving measures — including closing and selling the North Street administration building, repurposing the Washington Campus and increasing the number of students per classroom — the district was able to climb out of its financial hole, maintaining and even expanding its program offerings in the process, officials have said.
On Monday night, Ochodnicky and her fellow board members expressed a desire to step up to the plate once again as the district unanimously approved its 2020-21 general fund budget, albeit with several questions remaining, among them, how large of a cut to state funding the district will incur.
“Never in my years (on the board) did I expect that we would have to be looking at this (type of) budget again, and probably with even more uncertainty,” Ochodnicky said. “We are here together, we’ve worked together through this before, through difficult times…We’re here and we can do this again.”
Owosso’s preliminary budget projects revenues of $30,967,043, with expenditures of $31,144,458, as well as a $500 decrease in per pupil funding from the state at $7,611 per student.
Owosso is also budgeting for a count of roughly 2,974 students, 100 fewer than the fall 2019 count.
“There are some tremendous concerns about the future of public education due to the anticipation of large cuts in state funding,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said Monday. “It remains my goal and the goal of this board to continue to progress and not regress, and provide an even better education for future generations; however, with the possible looming cuts it will be increasingly difficult to do so.”
Budgeted revenue for 2020-21 includes approximately $663,500 in CARES Act funding, which will be used to help offset expenditures, OPS Chief Financial Officer Julie Omer said.
“We’re also hoping for additional federal revenue (roughly $660,000) to fill the revenue hole and then we’re hoping for additional adjustments in expenditures of about $1.1 million,” Omer said. “Our financial goal for the general fund would be to have 6 percent fund balance at the end of the fiscal year. If all of these assumptions came true, that would be where we would end up at the end of 2020-21.”
Per Monday’s approved budget, Owosso projects drawing $177,415 from its fund reserves to balance expenditures.
The estimated fund balance on June 30, 2021, is $1,868,667, roughly 6 percent of overall expenditures.
Tuttle indicated the percentage of remaining fund balance could prove to be higher than 6 percent or lower, but given the fact that the state Legislature has yet to pass a budget, there is truly no way of knowing.
School districts in Michigan are required to submit their budgets by July 1. The state budget year, meanwhile, does not begin until October.
“We’re trying to maintain as much programming that has been built over the years and not have to lose programming,” Tuttle said. “We’re trying to limit the amount of cuts and we’re trying to respect employees so they’re aware of all possibilities.
“There isn’t a lot of fluff in this district right now and so although we’ve been very fiscally responsible, there’s not a lot to give without some drastic changes,” Tuttle continued. “We will not (make any) drastic changes until we know more and (until) we know that we have to, but there will be some changes coming soon that will affect people.”
