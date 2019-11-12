CAP gliders move to Lapeer

CALEDONIA TWP. — The Owosso Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol this past weekend moved its gliders to Lapeer DuPont Airport from the Owosso Community Airport because of issues with hangar space, according to the squadron commander.
The glider program, the only CAP glider program in the state, has been based at OCA for about a decade, squadron commander 1st Lt. John Orme said Monday, however, airport officials reassigned hangar space this summer and made it “impossible” for the unit to continue using its aircraft locally.
“We talked to the people in Lapeer. They were excited to have us,” Orme said. “It’s inconvenient for us, but except for us, everyone had to travel. We had people come from as far away as the UP.”
Orme said the squadron will remain based locally, but will now meet at Owosso Public Schools’ Emerson Elementary School. The unit’s Cessna 182, a high-wing, single-engine plane used for training and orientation flights, will remain in Owosso. There are about 16 youths taking part in the program.
Airport officials could not be reached for comment about the move.
Orme said the unit, which is an official U.S. Air Force-supported program, began flying a pair of gliders out of Owosso about a decade ago. Cadets were trained to maintain and prepare the aircraft, as well as launch them during training flights.
All cadets with the program take five glider flights and five flights in the powered aircraft.
“The program’s a pipeline for the Air Force,” Orme noted. “We have one member who now is in the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“A big part of CAP is to train kids in leadership roles,” he added. “We’ve never had an accident or incident. We stress safety and do things by the book.”
Orme said the unit disassembles and transports its two gliders to an “encampment” near Alpena each summer at which CAP cadets from throughout the state train with the aircraft.
“It’s basic training for cadets, really,” he said.
This year, he said, when the unit returned to OCA with its trailered aircraft, they were told airport officials had reassigned their hangar space to a crop-dusting business leaving nowhere to reassemble and hangar the gliders.
“They sat on trailers all summer,” Orme said. “We received mixed messages from the airport.
“CAP put on an open house in August. We were told we would have space to hangar the gliders,” he said. “We had 10 people there to put them together. But we wouldn’t be able to do it.”
He said in late September, the airport and crop-dusting business moved planes around in the hangar to squeeze in one glider.
“It was a tight space,” Orme said. “They were moving the glider around. Damage was done. It looked like they attempted to repair it.
“It was clear it was not going to work out,” he said.
Orme said this past weekend, with Lapeer on board, the unit transported the trailered glider to its new home. The second glider, which was deemed airworthy despite damage, was “aero-towed” to Lapeer by a Cessna from Flint.
In a Facebook post, the unit said glider operations will resume in Lapeer within a few weeks.
According to July 11 airport board minutes, Mya Hall of Aura Aviation approached the board to ask about using the “Sascon” hanger for two planes, which the CAP program also wanted to use for its gliders.
The issue was forwarded to the August meeting at which airport board Chairman Rick Musson told the board the CAP had a verbal agreement to put one glider in the building at no charge. The typical fee is $125 per month per aircraft.
Board members Chuck Kerridge and John Challender said it was more important for the airport to accommodate a paying customer over the CAP. The board agreed to allow CAP space for one glider, if possible.
September meeting minutes show former squadron commander Henry Gaudreau and CAP Central Michigan Group commander Kyle Curtiss both attended to express appreciation for use of the airport and to urge continued support for the CAP program.
Musson told CAP representatives about the need to minimize the impact of glider operations on airport users.
There is no indication in the minutes about a resolution to the issue.
