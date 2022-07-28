OPS agrees to sell old middle school building

The old Owosso Middle School building is seen in this Thursday photo.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

OWOSSO — Wednesday’s Owosso Public Schools Board of Education meeting was largely run-of-the-mill business, but there was one major surprise: the district finally sold the old Owosso Middle School to Venture Housing Inc.

The item wasn’t on the “For Action” portion of the meeting agenda; rather it was listed under the “For Future Action” section. The board was considering three bids it had received and was set to decide whether to move the item for a vote at the next meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.