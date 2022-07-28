OPS agrees to sell old middle school building

OWOSSO — Wednesday’s Owosso Public Schools Board of Education meeting was largely run-of-the-mill business, but there was one major surprise: the district finally sold the old Owosso Middle School to Venture Housing Inc.
The item wasn’t on the “For Action” portion of the meeting agenda; rather it was listed under the “For Future Action” section. The board was considering three bids it had received and was set to decide whether to move the item for a vote at the next meeting.
While discussing the pros and cons of each of three companies that had made a bid for the currently vacant property on Water Street, OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle changed everything when she told the board that if Venture Housing wanted to move forward with its Oct. 1 grant application to obtain tax credits from the Michigan Housing Development Authority and the State Historic Preservation Office/National Park Service, approval would need to take place at this meeting, otherwise it would not be able to apply until April 1, 2023.
The vote was unanimous and several board members clapped after Board President Rick Mowen announced that the motion carries. Business Manager Julie Omer was not in attendance.
The board previously noted the urgency to sell the property, since it was vacant but still on the board’s books. The old Owosso Middle School has sat empty starting with the 2021-22 school year after voters of the district approved a bond in 2017 to create a 6-12 grade campus on North Street.
OPS previously had a developer in place, Troy-based Community Housing Network, but the deal fell through in large part because the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designated the property a flood hazard. The designation on the property has been lifted, but Community Housing had already pulled out of the deal.
Tuttle spoke to that point Wednesday after expressing the need to quickly approve the Venture Housing bid if that was the direction the board decided to go.
“If someone doesn’t purchase it, the district will have to put some money in so it doesn’t become an eyesore in the middle of downtown (Owosso),” she said. “Plus, portions of the roof certainly don’t have a lot of time.”
Treasurer Sara Keyes had previously stated her desire for the board to sell the property as soon as possible at the board’s May 23 meeting.
“Waiting isn’t the way to go with how things are going,” she said. “Venture (Housing) looks promising at providing affordable housing while retaining historical features of the building.”
According to information provided by the district, Venture Housing is a company based out of Auburn Hills and Pontiac and a subsidiary of Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA). OLHSA is a “community action agency formed in 1964 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty” and serves Oakland and Livingston counties, per its website.
While discussing the pros and cons of Venture Housing — along with Communities First Inc. of Flint and Coseo Properties Inc. of of California — Tuttle noted a major pro of Venture Housing was the company put down a sealed bid of $200,000. Plus, according to information provided by the district, there would be incremental $10,000 non-refundable deposits from Venture, with the first payment occurring within 30 days of the board accepting the bids. Additional payments of $10,000 would be provided during the purchasing period and the price for the building increased accordingly, if the actual closing date moves further out.
“It’s a well-thought-out bid and very inclusive,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle noted this would be an advantage to the district, because the other two companies only bid $1, and could pull out easily. She also noted the Owosso connection of Al Martin from Venture Housing, who attended Wednesday’s meeting and addressed the board.
“Mr. Martin lives in the community. He wants to see it thrive and be successful,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle warned, however, the plan isn’t without risk. District information notes that the offer is “similar to the one it had with Community Housing Network,” where the purchase price is contingent upon obtaining tax credits from the Michigan Housing Development Authority and the State Historic Preservation Office/National Park Service.
Martin addressed a question from Board Secretary Marlene Webster about how likely Venture Housing was to receive funding.
“It’s a very hard and competitive process to get housing credit. One or two points can set apart winners and losers in this game,” he said. Martin said the company is working with “another entity in Lansing” to help get points.
Martin said Venture Housing plans to turn the Water Street facility into rental, one- or two-bedroom housing, although he noted on a phone call that “it’s still early in the process and planning hasn’t been finalized.”
Justin Horvath, president and CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, previously said the building offers many opportunities.
“It’s a great location, right in downtown Owosso on the river. There’s a river trail for biking, walking, and running; Curwood Castle Park across the river; a canoe kayak launch that will be installed later this summer; and walk-ability to the downtown among other ‘top-notch’ amenities,” he said.
The building also has a kitchen facility that serviced approximately 700 students and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 800.
