Editor’s note: The Argus-Press interviewed several student of the week candidates before the state ordered classes canceled. We will be publishing those interviews and, we hope, return to our regular schedule soon.
CORUNNA — Gurleen Chauhan, a senior at Corunna High School, is considering studying psychology next year, possibly at Michigan State University, where she has been accepted.
However, she’s also looking at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.
“I’m so interested in how the mind works,” she said. “I know mental issues are a big thing now. A lot of high school kids struggle with anxiety and depression, and don’t know what to do about it. I want to help them get through that.”
Chauhan earlier this year had a 4.1217 GPA. She is president of her senior class. She also previously served as class secretary.
In addition, she manages the school’s cross country and track teams, and is a member of its National Honor Society. She was also named a Questbridge College Prep Scholar.
“Gurleen is a stellar student and has received numerous academic awards,” said CHS counselor and student adviser Amy Murphy. “She balances her extra-curricular activities with her academics beautifully. She is an exemplar of everything we hope our students will be.”
Chauhan has attended Corunna Public Schools since the second grade.
“The teachers really care about you — how you do in your classes and about your personal problems,” she said.
She identified her all-time favorite teacher as math instructor Bryan Heid.
“I really liked his teaching style. He wants us to learn why something has happened,” Chauhan said. “Outside of math, he really cares how you are doing as a human being.”
Her role models are her parents, Amritpal and Mehar Chauhan, who immigrated to the United States from their native India 11 years ago.
“My parents have worked so hard,” Chauhan said. “They have sacrificed so much to give us (sister Ramneet, 19, and brother Sarabdil, 11) a better life here.”
In her spare time, Chauhan said she likes to read — “Hidden Figures,” by Margot Shetterly — is a favorite. She also enjoys watching movies and going out to dinner.
