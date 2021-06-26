MORRICE — Morrice Area Schools officials are once again seeking a new superintendent — for the second time in less than a year — after Michelle Falcon announced her resignation, effective June 30.
Falcon, who was hired in December as a part-time/interim superintendent, replaced Michael Dewey, who retired in December. Falcon tendered her resignation during Morrice’s May 12 board of education meeting.
“It’s a lot of work. She definitely put a lot of time in for us,” Morrice board President Randy Farrow said Wednesday. “It was almost more full-time. It’s a tough job in a small district.”
Farrow said that although Falcon had flexibility to be out of the office some days, the relatively low number of staff in the Class D district meant Falcon had few people who could pick up work that needed to be completed.
Dewey, who had previously retired before joining Morrice in August 2018, had said last year he was retiring again. However, Farrow said, Dewey agreed to return for the summer and is already taking the lead on work that must be completed.
“He’s picked it up and is running with it,” Farrow noted. “(Falcon) is in the background.”
Farrow said the district has already advertised the position, with the posting closing June 30. He said the board hopes to whittle down the candidate pool at its July 7 meeting and move to fill the position with a full-time superintendent by August.
“We’ve been in part-time mode for a while,” Farrow said. “(The board agreed we) need to make it full-time. We’re looking at other options to make it feasible.”
Farrow said one of Dewey’s projects will be to consider ways to restructure district staffing to make a full-time superintendent financially possible.
Falcon, Farrow said, has not accepted a position elsewhere, but said she is looking for a full-time position.
The district in early 2020 had been seeking a full-time district leader to replace Dewey. In October, the board voted to seek only a part-time leader. The district has not had a full-time superintendent since 2012.
“In considering our updated financial projections through June 2022,” Farrow said in an Oct. 26 letter posted online, “the board feels it is not financially prudent to continue pursuing a full-time superintendent at this time.”
Working with the Michigan Association of School Administrators, the board in 2020 generated two applicants for the interim position, Falcon and Sean McNatt, the former superintendent at August Township’s Lincoln Consolidated Schools. Both candidates interviewed for the job Nov. 18, but only Falcon was asked to return for a second interview.
Falcon, who ultimately was selected over McNatt, was given an 18-month contract and began working in January.
Falcon, a Big Rapids native, served as superintendent for seven years at Maple Valley and assistant superintendent in Hastings.
She also was a principal at Lakewood Lake Odessa, Pewamo-Westphalia and Christian County, Kentucky, with more than 23 years in public education. Falcon also served in the U.S. Army.
Dewey was appointed Morrice’s superintendent in 2018, replacing Scott Williams, who left earlier that summer.
After teaching in Morrice to start his career, Dewey went on to Bath as a high school principal and superintendent. He was then a superintendent for Chesaning Union Schools for nine years and Bay Arenac Intermediate School District superintendent for 10 years.
In 2012, Dewey retired and became the executive director of United Way in Bay County. After a stint with Midland’s United Way, Dewey became the executive director of United Way of Shiawassee County. After a year, United Way of Genesee County took over the Shiawassee County branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.