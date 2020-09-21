Corunna senior makes most of unusual school year

CORUNNA — Corunna High School senior Lauren Aurand currently is taking two classes in art, along with classes in food law, nutrition and personal finance — and she’s doing it all from home.
Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, Aurand, 17, is learning online this semester, but she’s making the best of an unusual situation.
“It’s a lot different, and I’m missing out on doing some senior things, like going to the homecoming game,” Aurand said. “But the school work isn’t that different from home. I’m just missing out on the social part.”
With a cumulative GPA of 4.1, Aurand is planning a career in the medical field, inspired by her physician father, Dr. Kurt Aurand. She hasn’t yet decided exactly she wants to do within the field, possibly become a surgeon, she said.
She is aiming to study medicine at Michigan State University.
“I like the idea of being able to help people and make a difference,” Aurand said.
No matter what profession Aurand ultimately decides on, supporters at CHS will be rooting for her.
“Lauren will succeed in whatever she puts her mind to,” CHS Director of Counseling Sherri A. Svrcek said. “She continually challenges herself to new heights and is such a kind person. We at CHS wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Aurand has attended Corunna Public Schools since kindergarten, with no regrets.
“Corunna is such a small town, and everybody at Corunna schools knows each other and is helpful and nice to each other,” Aurand said. “Also, it’s nice to know the same people throughout my school career.”
Asked to name her favorite Corunna teacher, Aurand said she simply couldn’t.
“I like so many of them, I don’t want to single out just one of them,” she said.
Her outside activities include playing girls soccer her freshman and sophomore years, and belonging to the National Honor Society.
For the past two summers, she has worked at Prescott’s Cone Zone in Owosso to earn extra money to spend throughout the school year.
“I don’t want to make my parents have to pay for everything,” Aurand said.
She has taken dance lessons for years at Ashleigh’s Dance Shack in Owosso, which currently is meeting outdoors, because of the pandemic. However, Aurand tore part of a tendon in her foot and has to sit out classes for three months.
Aurand loves to read novels, especially fantasy science fiction and some realistic fiction. J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books Aurand loved as a child, is her favorite author, and “Hunger Games” her favorite book of all time.
She enjoys all kinds of music, but leans toward indie pop. Billie Eilish is her favorite pop artist at the moment.
Asked for her role model, Aurand named two: her parents, Kurt and Lora Aurand.
“I look up to my dad for his work ethic, how no matter what he gets up every morning and does everything he can,” she said. “My mom, she’s just really caring and so supportive. I want to have that same outlook toward my kids someday.”
Part of what gets Aurand through the tough times is her motto: “Everything happens for a reason.”
“If something bad happens, it doesn’t have to hold me back,” she said. “It builds character. You’ve got to keep going.”
Aurand has two older siblings who are both in college.
Kaylea Aurand is a sales and marketing major, and Noah Aurand is studying genetic counseling.
