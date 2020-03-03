Laingsburg robotics team receives donations

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg High School’s Red Thunder Robotics For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) competitive team recently received $5,000 from the Laingsburg Educational Advancement Foundation, and $100 as the chosen charity of Modern Woodmen of America Hometown Hero award winner Carrie Rathbun Hawks.
LEAF granted funds to the team for the third year in a row. The $5,000 covered registration fees for the team to compete in the 2020 FIRST competitions.
To receive the Hometown Hero honor, Modern Woodmen of America seeks people who give back to their communities. On Oct. 24, 2019, Rathbun Hawks was honored with the award, receiving $100 to give to a charity of her choice.
Rathbun Hawks chose the Red Thunder because of the impact it’s having on students interested in STEM, marketing, public relations and fundraising.
“People hear ‘robotics’ and think it’s only for techies,” Rathbun Hawks said. “But the great thing about FIRST is that it is multifaceted, offering something for everyone. You don’t have to ever touch the robot to be part of the team. Maybe you’re good at fundraising, or want to learn about safety, or try your hand at writing to tell the team’s stories.”
The team, as well as other area robotics squads, competed at Flint’s Kettering University Feb. 27-29 in the season’s first competition.
The Laingsburg team’s budget for 2019-20 could be as much as $43,000, if it makes it to state and world competitions.
The world competition will be in Detroit at the TCF Center.
