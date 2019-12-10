OHS staffers honored for helping save student’s life

The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Safety Department Monday honored two Owosso High School staffers for their aid in helping a teen who suffered a medical emergency in November.
According to a press release posted to Facebook, Jeff Barter and Kim Venne were presented with the Owosso Public Safety Department Award for Outstanding Services Rendered, in appreciation and gratitude for exemplifying a high degree of community service. The presentation took place at OHS Monday night.
On Nov. 19, Owosso High School student Dakota Vincent suffered a medical emergency during school hours. Barter, an OHS teacher, and Kim Venne, a paraprofessional, both noticed Vincent was experiencing a medical issue and alerted the OHS main office.
The office staff determined the student was experiencing stroke-like symptoms and called 911.
Owosso paramedics arrived within 3 minutes and began treating Vincent for a possible stroke.
Vincent was transported to Memorial Healthcare where he received medical care for a possible stroke.
The city recognized Barter and Venne for their quick action, which allowed OHS staff, paramedics and Memorial ER staff to have a timeline of what occurred. As a result of their actions, the paramedics and ER staff were able to follow standard stroke protocol that resulted in a positive outcome.
Paramedics and EMT on the call included Lt. Brian Matthies, Matt Harvey, Dan Laitinen and Adam Mazur-Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.