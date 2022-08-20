New Bryant principal has education in his DNA

OWOSSO — From his early days of playing school with his younger brother, Taylor Sergent always knew he wanted to be a teacher or a principal.
Sergent can now say he’s fulfilled both dreams. He started as principal at Bryant Elementary School in Owosso Public Schools July 1 after he was approved by OPS’s Board of Education in April.
Education has been in Sergent’s DNA long before he uttered his first words. Sergent said his grandmother was a support staff member at OPS in the 1970s and 1980s, and his aunt, uncle and brother all are in the field as well.
“Pretty much my whole family’s been involved (in education) in some aspect,” he said. “It’s always been something I wanted to do.”
Sergent is an alumnus of OPS and has worked for the district in many capacities, including food service and custodial duties, before he took a high school teaching position near Dallas for five years. He returned to Owosso for the 2021-22 school year and taught social studies at Lincoln High School.
Sergent earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in social science education from Michigan State University in 2014. He finished his master’s degree in K-12 education administration in May at MSU.
Sergent, who was born and raised in Owosso, said the “small-town” atmosphere was one of the factors that drove him back to the area and makes him proud of the community.
“My family and the comfort of coming home and giving back to a community that gave so much to me, drove me home,” he said. “Even though we had big-town opportunities in (Dallas), I love the great community partners, families supporting the schools and opportunities students have at OPS including CTE classes and extracurriculars.”
Sergent said his passion for teaching social studies stems from his upbringing.
“Our community is rich in history, and learning about that (history) in my upbringing drove me towards becoming a history teacher,” he said.
Sergent said he was able to shadow previous Principal Michelle Collison at Bryant Elementary School at the end of the 2021-22 school year and realized that the school community was an “amazing” thing to be part of.
“Since day one, I’ve fallen in love with the commitment of the staff and community to (Bryant),” he said. “Getting to learn and know about (Bryant) and what the staff and family members do here will be a learning process for me in my first year.”
Collison retired at the end of the previous school year.
Sergent said his favorite aspect of his time in education is watching his former students succeed.
“A highlight for me is being able to watch students walk across the stage, get their diplomas and become contributing members of society,” he said.
When asked what keeps him up at night as a principal, Sergent’s response was ensuring the safety and security of students.
“Making sure we’re doing everything we can to keep students safe so parents are going to be able to pick up what they dropped off is my biggest concern,” he said.
