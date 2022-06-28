LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg Community Schools will have a public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the middle school media center to discuss the district’s 2022-23 budget.
The board of education can’t adopt the proposed budget until after a public hearing. A copy of the proposed budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the superintendent’s office, 205 S. Woodhull St. in Laingsburg
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be the subject of this hearing.
