DURAND — The Friends of the Library annual winter book sale will be held at the Durand branch of the Shiawassee District Library Feb. 24-26 and Feb. 28.
Hours for the sale are from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 24, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28.
A variety of books for all ages will be available in the sale and will be sorted to make shopping easier. Some movies will also be included, as well as a selection of history and children’s non-fiction. Books and other items can be purchased with a donation to the Friends of the Library.
Donations of books in gently used condition are being accepted for the sale through Feb. 23. Encyclopedias, textbooks, and magazines are not accepted.
For more information, please call the library at (989) 288-3743, or visit website mysdl.org.
