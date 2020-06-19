LAINGSBURG — A number of cost savings accomplished by Laingsburg Community Schools during the 2019-20 budget year could help lessen the blow of expected cuts to state aid in 2020-21, Superintendent Matt Shastal indicated Wednesday.
Shastal outlined the proposed 2020-21 budget during a virtual Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening, noting the district currently projects a budget deficit of approximately $616,537, which would leave $524,884 in fund reserves on June 30, 2021 — roughly 5 percent of overall expenditures.
A virtual public hearing on the proposed 2020-21 budget is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with a board vote to adopt the budget expected afterward. Details on how to access the meeting via Zoom will be announced on the district website in the coming days.
School districts in Michigan are required to submit their budgets by July 1.
Shastal said he’ll continue working on the budget over the next week to ensure fund equity is comfortably above the state’s minimum requirement of 5 percent.
“I’m going to try to get (the deficit) down closer to the $450,000 range, which means we have another $160,000, $170,000 in reductions to come up with,” Shastal said. “We’ve had some really good conversations with our employee groups and every employee group is ready to step up and do something in response to the financial crisis impacting the district, which may allow us to potentially avoid layoffs. We have great employees here, they recognize the struggle the board is put in, and they’re all stepping up to do their part.”
Thursday’s virtual meeting will also include a final amendment to the 2019-20 budget, which Shastal indicated could include at least $150,000 in savings, bringing the district’s overall fund equity to approximately $1,141,421 on June 30.
“We’ve had some realized changes in our state aid, we’re massaging the CARES act dollars we were granted, but also we are running our food service program through the month of June, and that has largely been run by volunteers within our community,” Shastal said. “Our cooks are still preparing all of the meals, but everything else is being done by volunteers through our school system, and that allows us to operate that system without a loss of expenditures over revenues, so that’s been very positive for us.”
The district has also realized some significant one-time savings in planned expenditures, Shastal said, including reduced transportation, supply and substitute costs, given that face-to-face instruction was suspended in mid-March.
The district is also carrying over a portion of the $48,000 in CARES Act funding it received into the 2020-21 fiscal year, Shastal said. Approximately $26,000 of CARES Act funds will cover the cost of the district’s first professional development training of 2020-21 regarding student mental health and how to help students in trauma, an expense traditionally covered by general fund dollars.
“We’re going to be putting money back in this summer when I thought it was possible we were going to be taking out money already,” Board Vice President Natalie Elkins said. “Kudos to the administration, that’s a big deal.”
To this point, Laingsburg is budgeting for a flat enrollment of 1,154 students for 2020-21, according to Shastal. The district is also estimating a $500 decrease in per pupil funding from the state, he said, noting the Legislature has yet to finalize a budget for 2020-21. The state budget year begins in October.
Despite the current financial uncertainty, Shastal said he believes the district is well-positioned to absorb any potential cuts to state funding.
“If you look back to the first budget we adopted last June of $366,000, (the board) said, ‘OK, we trust that,’ because we didn’t have a (state) budget then either, there were too many unknowns,” Shastal said. “I didn’t think you could get a more stressful situation developing a budget and here we are a year later and it’s worse trying to forecast what it’s going to be … (The Board is) going to probably adopt a budget showing a deficit larger than $366,000 but we’re going to be OK, because we have a plan to handle that, both if it’s more than a $500 cut per pupil or less than that.”
Board Secretary Patrick Dolan echoed Shastal’s comments, noting his confidence in not only the board, but the teachers and staff that make up Laingsburg Community Schools.
“I think the teachers have dealt with us enough recently that they trust the board and the superintendent to do what we tell them we’re going to do, and we’ve done that,” Dolan said. “There is, in my opinion, a bond of trust there and they’re willing to step up along with us. That’s the biggest thing that I’m most proud of is they believe (in us).”
