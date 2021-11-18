MORRICE — A number of local public school districts are taking varying precautions amid a local surge in COVID-19 cases, ranging from a transition to remote learning to an extension of Thanksgiving break intended to boost the health and well-being of students and staff.
Morrice Area Schools is extending virtual learning for all PreK-12 students through at least Nov. 28 as COVID-19 cases climb throughout the district. Fourteen staff members have tested positive for the respiratory virus within the past week, and more than 300 students — including all Morrice Elementary students — have been identified as close contacts required to quarantine, according to Superintendent Rob Pouch.
“We have seen COVID-19 cases and spread unlike anything we’ve seen over the course of the past 20 months during this pandemic,” he said. “Ultimately, we want our kids in school, but yet we also have to consider the safety of our staff, the safety of our kids, (and) the safety of our community while also trying to ensure, the best we can, we’re providing a consistent learning environment for the days ahead.”
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday, there were 441 new, confirmed cases of the viral disease in the county over the past seven days — a single-week record. The previous weekly high increase was 350 cases in December 2020. Cases fluctuated from 199 to 264 in October and November.
Owosso Public Schools is transitioning all students to remote learning today through Friday, with no instruction Monday and Tuesday next week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break.
“At this point, the plan is to come back the Monday after Thanksgiving,” OPS Board of Education Secretary Marlene Webster said, acknowledging, “Everybody’s resources are just tapped.”
Students and staff will return for in-person learning Nov. 29 under a 10-day mask mandate, a measure intended to limit further spread of the virus following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Corunna Public Schools is also forgoing instruction on Monday and Tuesday next week as the district continues to grapple with rising cases among students and staff.
“Like most other schools in our county, we are continuing to deal with an increased surge in the number of positive cases and corresponding quarantine requirements (staff and students) while at the same time trying to balance everyone’s health and well-being and keeping the district up and running,” Superintendent John Fattal said in a message to families. “Finding substitutes to work for those who are sick is becoming increasingly challenging and we are approaching an inability to cover classes and other departments even when utilizing all available resources. We’re hoping this break will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and get our students and team members healthy.”
Durand Area Schools has also extended its Thanksgiving break to include Monday and Tuesday, with students returning Nov. 29.
Morrice initially planned to welcome students back for in-person instruction Monday after briefly going virtual Nov. 9, but the continued rise in cases prompted the extension of remote learning through the Thanksgiving holiday, Pouch said.
More than 307 K-12 students and 20 preschool students are currently in quarantine, in addition to 14 staff members district-wide, Pouch said. Students will video conference with teachers while learning remotely, with the schedule mirroring that of face-to-face instruction.
Students will return for in-person instruction Nov. 29.
“We know this is not convenient, we know this is not ideal, but I think in the data that’s presented we are having some challenges right now that is not a safe learning environment for our kids,” Pouch said.
Morrice, Owosso and Corunna join Byron Area Schools and Ovid-Elsie High School in altering learning plans because of COVID-19. Byron’s middle school and high school transitioned to remote learning Nov. 3 as COVID-19 spread throughout the district, forcing a number of students and staff to quarantine.
High school students returned to in-person learning Nov. 10, and middle school students resumed face-to-face instruction Tuesday. Byron Elementary School has maintained in-person instruction throughout the other building closures.
Corunna Public Schools, which previously instituted a partial mask mandate, reported 11 positive cases this week, affecting all of its buildings. The district did not specify the number of people quarantined.
Owosso Public Schools reported 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 207 people required to quarantine Nov. 8, the latest available data. Cases affected every building.
Durand Area Schools this week reported 18 cases spanning all of its buildings. Quarantine data was not listed on the district website.
Byron Area Schools reported 11 cases affecting all district buildings. Quarantine numbers were not listed in letters to parents.
Laingsburg Community Schools reported 19 cases affecting all district buildings. Eleven additional individuals were required to quarantine.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Friday reported 23 new cases and 124 quarantined individuals affecting the district’s elementary schools, middle school and high school.
Chesaning Union Schools reported 17 COVID cases affecting all three buildings. Quarantine information was not provided in update letters.
Perry Public Schools reported four new cases and one quarantined individual affecting the district’s elementary and high schools.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools has not reported a case since Nov. 5.
