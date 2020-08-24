Students return to classes via in-person and online options

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Face-to-face or online instruction?
It’s a question many families have had to ponder in recent weeks as area school districts prepare to welcome back students in the midst of a global pandemic. While both options come with their share of upside, several area educators admit there are challenges in terms of implementation.
Take Perry Public Schools, for example. On Aug. 17, just three days before welcoming back students for face-to-face instruction, a member of the district’s teaching staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
The infected employee, who was not identified by Superintendent Lori Haven, participated in district-wide professional development prior to receiving the positive test result. Subsequent contact tracing conducted by the Shiawassee County Health Department identified five additional employees — the bulk of them teaching staff members — and a district volunteer who would need to quarantine for 14 days.
“Unfortunately, this is something that can occur when providing in-person opportunities during Phase 4,” Haven said, noting the district was able to welcome back students for both in-person and online instruction Thursday as substitute teachers stepped in to fill the vacancies of quarantined staff, who could return as early as Sept. 1 as long as they show no further symptoms.
Byron Area Schools and Laingsburg Community Schools also welcomed back students with in-person and online options Thursday, and other area districts, including Corunna, Chesaning and Morrice, will do so this week.
Durand Area Schools, New Lothrop Area Public Schools and Ovid-Elsie Area Schools have pushed back their start dates to Sept. 8 to allow staff additional time to prepare for the upcoming school year as well as families additional time to choose a learning option.
Owosso Public Schools will also welcome back students Sept. 8, as the district previously received a waiver for the delayed start to accommodate ongoing bond construction at the high school campus.
All Michigan public school districts are following guidelines laid out in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, which provides several required and strongly recommended safety protocols geared toward keeping school communities safe throughout the various stages of the coronavirus.
All staff and students in grades 6-12 participating in face-to-face learning are required to wear a face mask, except while eating, according to the roadmap. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students have to wear masks in common areas, including while riding the bus and walking in school hallways, though they are not required to wear them once inside the classroom, according to state guidelines.
At Corunna Public Schools and Durand Area Schools, however, all students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear masks during the school day, unless they have a medical exemption indicated by a doctor’s note.
Medically exempt students at any grade level will be required to wear a face shield throughout the school day. Corunna and Durand have indicated they will provide face shields for students to wear.
“We just felt like it was important for us to make sure that we’re ensuring the safety of our staff,” Durand Area Schools Superintendent Craig McCrumb said of the updated mask policy. “We want our kids to be as safe as possible, and we felt like these extra precautions, aside from ensuring health and safety, could also prolong students’ opportunity to stay in the classroom.”
McCrumb acknowledged it’s going to be a challenge for K-5 students to wear a mask to the extent they’re being asked, but with smaller class sizes and social distancing, there will be opportunities for younger students to take their masks off, such as during quiet reading time, he said.
“During that 10-minute time when they’re silently reading and nobody’s moving in the classroom, there’s no reason why they can’t have their mask off,” McCrumb said. “But if they’re going to be up interacting (with other students), then we think it’s appropriate to have a mask.”
School districts’ instructional offerings will remain largely contingent upon Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, which encompasses six phases ranging from uncontrolled growth of the virus — Phase 1 — to post pandemic, which is deemed Phase 6.
Shiawassee County is currently in Phase 4, medium risk, which allows for in-person instruction. If the county drops into Phase 3, districts will have to transition all students to the fully online format.
Acknowledging the challenges of remote learning experienced in the spring when schools were ordered to suspend face-to-face instruction, Amber Berkhous opted to enroll her two children in face-to-face learning at Laingsburg Elementary School this fall.
“There is something about a school environment with other students in their peer group that you can’t mimic at home,” Berkhous said. “The interaction they share, the ideas they formulate together, the bond that they build while working and learning together … There is absolutely nothing wrong with individuals learning online, we simply felt that Laingsburg schools were taking all necessary precautions to protect the children given these circumstances.”
Berkhous’ children, Jillian and Evan, returned for their first day of school Thursday, and although they’re only two days into the school year, Berkhous has already noticed a change in their demeanor.
“You can see them bounce around with joy to be able to go back to school, like little bees zooming and humming around,” she said. “You don’t realize how something can be so important until the opportunity arises and it is taken away. They were devastated when they finally realized that school was officially over so suddenly last year, we all were.”
Reflecting on the first two days of school in Perry, Haven said the district’s in-person protocols have worked well and online students are off to a strong start.
“Our students are very respectful of the requirements of wearing masks and hand-washing, while also attending to the recommendations around social distancing,” Haven said. “Our staff is diligent about following the necessary protocols to keep everyone safe and our families have been very supportive. We could not have had a better start welcoming our students back.”
As area districts prepare to welcome back students over the course of the next few weeks, here’s a brief overview of the instructional offerings for students and families:
BYRON
Start date: In session
Overview of instruction: In-person and fully online learning offered, both led by Byron staff.
CHESANING
Start date: Tuesday
Overview of instruction: Face-to-face, hybrid and fully online instruction offered across all grade levels.
CORUNNA
Start date: Today
Overview of instruction: Both 100 percent in-person and 100 online instruction offered, as well as a hybrid format for K-5 students and in-school online learning for students in grades 6-12.
DURAND
Start date: Sept. 8
Overview of instruction: In-person and fully online instruction offered, both led by Durand staff. The in-person school day will be shortened to 51/2 hours to accommodate teachers as they work with online students.
LAINGSBURG
Start date: In session
Overview of instruction: Half-day, in-person instruction and fully online instruction offered. Both formats are led by Laingsburg teaching staff.
MORRICE
Start date: Wednesday
Overview of instruction: Traditional face-to-face instruction and fully online instruction offered; online learning will be implemented through a third-party vendor with support from Morrice teaching staff.
NEW LOTHROP
Start date: Sept. 8
Overview of instruction: Traditional face-to-face learning and fully online learning offered, both led by New Lothrop staff.
OVID-ELSIE
Start date: Sept. 8
Overview of instruction: Families have the option of face-to-face instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or a 100 percent online option led by Ovid-Elsie teachers.
OWOSSO
Start date: Sept. 8
Overview of instruction: Fully online and hybrid instruction offered; hybrid students will attend in-person instruction for five hours each day, Monday through Friday, with 11/2 hours of online assignments at home. Both the hybrid and online options will be led by Owosso staff.
PERRY
Start date: In session
Overview of instruction: In-person and online learning offered, both led by Perry staff.
For more information about specific offerings, contact your area school district.
