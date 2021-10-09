CORUNNA — The Friends of the Corunna Library’s fall Hallway Used Book Sale is Oct. 14-23.
The Friends operate a used bookstore, to the right of the main entrance. The hallway, plus three big rooms, will be filled with books.
The sale will be open at regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.