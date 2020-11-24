OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to move all instruction online, beginning Nov. 30, through at least Jan. 10, citing concerns over increased coronavirus spread during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
The move to amend the district’s COVID-19 Learning Plan came after considerable discussion during Monday’s regular board meeting, with board members finally concluding it’s not worth the risk to have students and staff return in-person between the upcoming holidays, as families are likely to gather.
The district’s child care at Bentley Bright Beginnings will remain open despite students going online, officials said, as long as staffing is available.
Laingsburg Community Schools and Morrice Area Schools have also opted to go fully online through Jan. 10 as virus cases continue to climb at a record pace locally. Corunna is online-only through at least Dec. 13. Chesaning, New Lothrop and Ovid-Elsie currently are online-only through Dec. 8
“We promised the people that we would act when the numbers jumped, and the numbers have jumped pretty significantly,” board Trustee Ty Krauss said Monday. “Families are going to get together, we know that’s going to happen … Personally, I think the numbers are going to shoot through the roof after Thanksgiving break … From what we’ve seen, every time people gather, people get sick.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), there are currently 1,638 confirmed cases in Shiawassee County, an increase of 65 from Monday’s report. There are 54 probable cases and 38 deaths in the county, officials said.
Approximately 86 students and 44 staff members are currently in quarantine in the Owosso district, according to Superintendent Andrea Tuttle. Owosso previously went fully online Nov. 4-13 after several students and staff tested positive.
In-person classes resumed Nov. 16 for all students, but in response to the increase in cases statewide, MDHHS issued an order requiring school districts to suspend face-to-face instruction starting Nov. 18 at the high school level through Dec. 8, allowing districts the flexibility to continue in-person instruction at the elementary and middle school levels.
At the time, Owosso opted to suspend face-to-face instruction at the middle school level as well, citing limited staff availability, while buildings at the elementary level — Bentley Bright Beginnings and Bryant, Central and Emerson elementaries — remained open, offering both in-person and online instruction.
Tuttle recommended Monday that the district transition its elementary buildings online Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, due to the increase in virus cases locally.
Board Trustee Olga Quick, who was recently in quarantine after coming into close contact with an infected individual at work, recommended the district extend its virtual learning further.
“When we were in quarantine, we were advised not to test for seven days, and that it would be likely that, if we were to develop symptoms, it may not be until the 10th or 12th day,” Quick said, “so in an effort to avoid further cases or further spread of this virus, I would recommend, at minimum, a full two weeks of virtual learning from Thanksgiving.”
Board Treasurer Sara Keyes noted that if the district were to follow Quick’s recommendation, students would only return for in-person instruction for about a week before embarking on Christmas break. At that point, she said, the district might be better off to extend online learning into January.
Board Secretary Marlene Webster, who recently had the virus, agreed.
“We’re talking about a really small window between when we can go back to school now and when we would be off for Christmas,” Webster said. “It just doesn’t seem to me like it’s worth the risk to try to go back at all until after Christmas … We’ve asked our teachers to take a lot of risks, and they have, and we told them we would keep an eye on the situation and we would take action if something else was needed. I think we’re at that point.”
Board Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky agreed the virus shouldn’t be taken lightly, but she also voiced concerns of families struggling to find and maintain daycare, as well as concerns over the mental health and well-being of students.
Tuttle indicated her recommendation for a Dec. 7 return to in-person learning was made with families in mind, as she has received several phone calls from single parents who are struggling to balance work and their students’ learning at home.
Krauss asked how administrators and teachers felt about the situation currently. Tuttle said the overwhelming request, particularly among elementary administrators, was a need for more consistency, as the shift back-and-forth between in-person and online instruction has been difficult.
Acknowledging the likelihood families will travel and gather with multiple households over the holidays, which could lead to increased virus spread, Board President Rick Mowen recommended the district go fully online through Jan. 10.
“I do feel for the families that are suffering and (understand the difficulties of) the back-and-forth,” Quick said. “We all agree that face-to-face is ideal, but with the circumstances I do believe we need to amend the plan and I would agree to the idea of Jan. 10 in the hopes that when we come back, we come back strong and we’re able to come back full-time.”
