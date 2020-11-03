OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools Monday announced it is, starting Wednesday, moving all instruction online through at least Nov. 13 because of COVID-19.
“Over the weekend, several Owosso students, parents, and staff members communicated positive cases of COVID-19 to the district,” district officials said in a letter to parents. “Each case requires extensive contact tracing and the quarantining of any student or staff member who was in close contact, as defined by the health department, with the positive case. The health department reported over 60 new cases in the county this weekend alone, and that number is growing.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday reported 184,889 cases of COVID-19 statewide. There have been 7,357 deaths.
In Shiawassee County, MDHHS says, there now are 798 confirmed cases and 33 deaths. An additional 47 cases and a death are suspected based on symptoms. The county had 687 cases Wednesday.
According to Owosso schools, the district will inform OPS families no later than Nov. 12 if online learning for all students will be extended. School principals will communicate with families, via SchoolMessenger, about the specific expectations for children.
In addition, the district will not allow extra-curricular activities to meet in person prior to Nov. 16. No winter sports will be permitted to begin tryouts or hold practice prior to Nov. 16. Once sports are permitted to begin, families are encouraged to exercise their best judgment when considering participation.
Friday, the district canceled its playoff football game because of an infection among players. In addition, the volleyball team’s district tournament was canceled because of an infection.
Child care will continue for the children of working parents who are currently enrolled at Bentley Bright Beginnings. The district will also continue food distribution from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at OHS in front of the cafeteria.
