OWOSSO — Eighth-grader Grace Steiger of Salem Lutheran School in Owosso was announced as one of 10 statewide winners in Farm Bureau Insurance’s 2020-21 America and Me Essay Contest.
The theme of the annual contest is “My Personal Michigan Hero.”
Steiger’s essay earned eighth place out of approximately 2,000 essays submitted by students from over 200 Michigan schools.
The winners each received a plaque, medallion, and a cash award of $1,000. Another $1,000 was awarded to the schools attended by the winning students with the potential for an additional $500 if the school has been sponsored by a Farm Bureau Insurance agent.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the America and Me Awards Day events scheduled for May will be virtual.
The Top 10 statewide winners will be honored and recognized remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.