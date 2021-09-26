Corunna homecoming set for Oct. 1

CORUNNA — Corunna High School students will celebrate “Dancing Through the Decades” homecoming events leading up to the homecoming football game Oct. 1.
Spirit Week includes dress-up days: Monday - Young or Old, It’s Great to be Gold - Dress like a grandparent or toddler; Tye-Dye Tuesday - Bring out the colors and swirls; Wacky Wednesday - Wear your wacky and tacky attire; Throwback Thursday - Dress from your favorite decade; and Friday - Traditional Black and Gold.
The FFA Alumni will host a tailgate pig roast fundraising event before the homecoming game from 5 to 7 p.m.
The annual homecoming parade will kick off at 6 p.m. from the high school. The parade lineup will start at 5 p.m. in the high school parking lot. The route starts on King Street, proceeds to Mack, then continues down North Shiawassee to McArthur, and ends at Nick Annese Field.
At halftime, the teacher and employee of the year will be recognized, along with the court.
