OWOSSO — Spring Vale senior Kara Caswell, who carries a 4.07 GPA, is a “tenacious” student, according to Principal Joe Vondoloski, and she hopes to use that tenacity to teach others about God.
“She is bright and spiritually minded. She is responsible and proactive. She holds herself to a very high standard and yet advocates for and serves her classmates and young children,” Vondoloski said.
Caswell’s favorite subject is math, because it’s “challenging,” and she enjoys working on problems to find a solution.
Her favorite teacher is Stephanie Perez, because “she is always there to listen and give advice,” Caswell said.
“She is a great example of living out her faith and following hard after Christ,” Caswell said of Perez.
Caswell said she also enjoys Bible class because of the theological and psychological discussions. Music is another class she enjoys.
“I don’t really have any subjects that I don’t enjoy actually,” Caswell said.
For extracurricular activities, Caswell, 18, is involved in “Sound,” which is Spring Vale’s traveling music group. She plays piano, guitar, banjo and cello, and sings.
Caswell also leads the student worship teams at Spring Vale and plays basketball and volleyball.
“Kara is a feisty basketball player and a tireless hustler on the volleyball court. Kara demonstrates the quintessential qualities we desire from our graduates,” Vondoloski added.
Caswell, who lives in Owosso, plans to attend Baker College after graduation to study early childhood education. She looks forward to being a stay-at-home mom and using her education to help her children.
Her hobbies include playing piano and guitar and playing basketball. She said the thing she likes most about attending Spring Vale is the family atmosphere.
Caswell’s parents are Mark and Arlene Caswell. Her siblings include Kelen, Cory, Cathryn Forker, and twin brother Kendall.
“I plan to use my musical talents for my church worship team and any other way I can help out. I also hope that the way I live my life will bring people closer to God,” Caswell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.