INDIANAPOLIS — Twelve members of the Perry FFA chapter attended the 94th national FFA convention in October.
The group traveled with students from Byron, Corunna and Durand. Members attended convention sessions, visited the career show and toured local agricultural businesses around Indianapolis.
Perry FFA had two teams competing in career development events.
Nathaniel Cochrane, Maddie Daenzer and Ava Hendricks competed in the marketing contest, presenting their new business marketing proposal to a set of judges during the semifinal round. They received a silver award.
The milk quality and products team included Grace Adair, Noah Boske-Smitherman, Gabi Koehler and Lindsay Pavlica. The contest included a knowledge test about the dairy industry, hands-on practicums identifying milk and cheese flavors, as well as defects in milk samples, and a team presentation about the quality of safety practices on a dairy farm.
The team received a gold award with Adair, Boske-Smitherman and Pavlica all receiving gold individual awards.
Four members of the Perry FFA received American FFA degrees, the highest award a member can earn in the National FFA Organization. The award is based on an agricultural project that the students have throughout their high school career.
Maycee Demerly, Marc Hendzel, Paul Hendzel and Alex Scovill all received awards.
