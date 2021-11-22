CORUNNA — In October, members from the Corunna FFA Chapter traveled to Indianapolis for the annual National FFA Convention.
A group of six members attended as delegates to the convention and athe team that won the state level Ag Mechanics contest in April of 2020 represented Michigan in competition.
Students attending as delegates included Wyatt Rosser, Conner Jacobs, Hailie Hall, Emma Bruckman and Emma Challender.
Three members received American Degree awards.
