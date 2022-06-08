PERRY — Community District Library in Perry reopened at 11 a.m Monday with a new look and plenty to offer the community.
The interior and exterior were renovated over roughly three months. Ken and Jo Anne O’Berry of Perry left the library money in 2017.
“If it hadn’t been for the O’Berrys leaving us a sum of money, this never would have been done,” said Carol Pavlica, the library branch manager. “So thanks to them — they’re both passed away now, but they didn’t have any children or anything and wanted to do something really nice for the community.”
The Perry location is the second-largest out of the seven CDL branches. The other branches are in Corunna, Byron, Morrice, Bancroft, Lennon and New Lothrop.
CDL Director Jami Cromley and Pavlica worked tirelessly to get the library ready for the reopening, even putting together bookshelves. Pavlica became emotional right before the doors opened, expressing relief and excitement over the changes.
The floor space for patrons was increased after a bathroom and nook was removed, Cromley said. A back wall was taken down and the staff area was moved from the front of the building to the back so the teen and children’s area could have “the best real estate” by the windows up front.
The teen center has a laptop bar, where anyone can plug in their laptop and have a nice view of the other shops along M-52. Guests can also use the available desktops located nearer the staff area.
Quickly after opening the doors, kids came in to explore what was new in their designated area. An immediate favorite was the circular reading nook where they can relax and enjoy their books. The children’s area also has costumes for children to dress up in, and they can see themselves in the added mirror.
Other eye catchers were a hand-crafted “busy board” from a Ukranian business, and a digital play table.
“It’s kind of like a giant tablet and its got a ton of learning games on it,” Cromley said. “Probably about 13 to 14 different games.”
The library has all new bookshelves, some of which are moveable to give more room for events. A magician came to entertain kids the afternoon of the reopening as a kickoff to their summer reading program.
Cromley said this year’s reading program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” which can be seen in the hanging decorations around the room.
One new addition that is not yet advertised on their website is a “Library of Things,” which is where those who have library cards can rent various items, like a jumbo Connect 4 game, that might come in handy for family reunions, graduation parties, daycares and more.
Another addition, free of charge, is a digital memory lab. This is where people can have old family photos, slides and VHS tapes placed on a flashdrive to preserve them digitally.
“We also lend hotspots and tablets … with data,” Cromley said. These would be useful for anyone who is planning a remote getaway, but will still need internet access.
People can also come in and ask for help with their cell phones and computers.
“A lot of people think we don’t need libraries anymore, but we do,” Pavlica said. “Everybody can come in now and really enjoy it and just have a good time.”
