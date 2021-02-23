NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop Junior/Senior High School students will conduct classes remotely for the remainder of the week — and extracurricular activities will be temporarily suspended, as more than 100 students and staff self-isolate due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
In a letter to district families Monday, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume indicated four students at the junior/senior high school tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent contact tracing identified an additional 98 students and five staff members who would need to quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.
As a result, junior/senior high school students — grades 7-12 — will be learning remotely through Friday.
Extracurricular activities, including practices and competitions for athletics and FFA, will be on hold through March 1.
“Please continue to monitor your child(ren) for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and do not send your child to school if they are ill,” Berthiaume said in the letter to families Monday, adding “We appreciate your continued support of keeping our staff and children healthy.”
New Lothrop’s varsity girls basketball team had three games scheduled this week, including a matchup tonight against Chesaning. The boys team had games scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. The wrestling squad was scheduled for meets tonight in Dexter and Friday at Chesaning.
